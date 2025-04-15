Mariner LLC Acquires 1,490,118 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 102.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,944,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490,118 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $76,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.