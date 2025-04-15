Mariner LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 24,710 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $59,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,412,000 after buying an additional 1,233,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,461 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,239.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,410,000 after acquiring an additional 507,312 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,989,000 after purchasing an additional 318,007 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $77,376,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.60.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $475.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $450.55 and a 200 day moving average of $499.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

