Mariner LLC Has $55.04 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,154 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $55,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Melius initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.