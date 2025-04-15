Mariner LLC Purchases 39,100 Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF worth $50,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,868,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FFLC opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $663.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

