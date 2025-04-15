Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,148,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $48,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMTB. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 435,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,179,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,900,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 153,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 123,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IMTB opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00.

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

