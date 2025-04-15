Mariner LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $51,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.60. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The firm has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.