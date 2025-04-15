Mark David Brazeal Sells 25,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark David Brazeal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.95. 16,914,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,285,246. The stock has a market cap of $841.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 54.5% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 62,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 22,058 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,952,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,263,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 25.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 32,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

