Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $174,000 Investment in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 204.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 60,838 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 276,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 110,641 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 523.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 247,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 112.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $294.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. Research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTRX. DA Davidson increased their target price on Matrix Service from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

