Maverick Protocol (MAV) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $29.54 million and $3.68 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,522.10 or 1.00670625 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85,373.54 or 1.00412778 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on June 28th, 2023. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 596,431,975 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 596,431,975.18116381 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.04926869 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $3,781,937.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

