Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,538 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Maximus were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $1,169,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Maximus by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at $171,167.68. The trade was a 85.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,347.87. The trade was a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.87. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $93.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

