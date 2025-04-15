MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

MediaCo Trading Down 4.3 %

MDIA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,786. The company has a market cap of $51.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. MediaCo has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

Get MediaCo alerts:

About MediaCo

(Get Free Report)

Read More

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services.

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.