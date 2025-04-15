MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $88.36 million and $10.63 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $13.98 or 0.00016258 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00003472 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00026238 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00002615 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,321,034 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,321,034.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 13.76187848 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $10,525,693.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.