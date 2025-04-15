MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.40.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

