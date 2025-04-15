Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 513.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.84. 4,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,360. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $11.33.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

