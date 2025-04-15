MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $19,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in MGE Energy by 367.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 507.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 7,321.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of MGEE opened at $90.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.27 and a fifty-two week high of $109.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.71.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $171.42 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.83 per share, with a total value of $40,510.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,451.56. The trade was a 4.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MGEE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGEE

MGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.