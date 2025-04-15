Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,399,952 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,207,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $859,097,000 after acquiring an additional 175,187 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 8,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,012,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Bank of America lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.36.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

