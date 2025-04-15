Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $158.18 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $123.73 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 135.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,949,563.09. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,842 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

