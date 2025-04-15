Mina Rezk Sells 21,012 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) CTO Mina Rezk sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $157,800.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,668,357 shares in the company, valued at $65,099,361.07. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mina Rezk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 1st, Mina Rezk sold 7,300 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $54,750.00.
- On Monday, March 10th, Mina Rezk sold 70,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $195,300.00.
Aeva Technologies Price Performance
AEVA opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $392.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $4.87 to $5.22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.54.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEVA
About Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aeva Technologies
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.