Mina Rezk Sells 21,012 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) CTO Mina Rezk sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $157,800.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,668,357 shares in the company, valued at $65,099,361.07. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mina Rezk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, Mina Rezk sold 7,300 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $54,750.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Mina Rezk sold 70,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $195,300.00.

AEVA opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $392.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $4.87 to $5.22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

