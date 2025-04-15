Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN) Short Interest Up 579.1% in March

Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,500 shares, a growth of 579.1% from the March 15th total of 79,000 shares. Approximately 32.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Mingteng International Trading Up 2.7 %

MTEN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,009. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. Mingteng International has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mingteng International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mingteng International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Mingteng International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Mingteng International

Mingteng International Corporation Inc engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts.

