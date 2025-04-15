Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.39.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.92. BILL has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $100.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,122.00, a PEG ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, research analysts predict that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BILL by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

