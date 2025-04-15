Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.
In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,739.29. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 32.2% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 31.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 64,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 77.8% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
