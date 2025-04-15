Mizuho Lowers Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $58.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

NYSE BALL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 178,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,578. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ball by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,758,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,732,000 after purchasing an additional 803,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ball by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,310,000 after buying an additional 840,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ball by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,447,000 after buying an additional 367,798 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Ball by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

