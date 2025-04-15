Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Trading Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $340.45 and last traded at $335.69. 15,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 651,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $348.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOH. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.42.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 3.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.02 and a 200-day moving average of $308.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $2,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

