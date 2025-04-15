Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,973 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TAP. Citigroup raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Molson Coors Beverage

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.