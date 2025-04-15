Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Down 81.9% in March

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the March 15th total of 21,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mondi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MONDY traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 25,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,773. Mondi has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Mondi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded Mondi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

