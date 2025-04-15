MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Mizuho

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MDB. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.55.

MDB opened at $158.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $387.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.20.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,207,389.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,597,930.48. This trade represents a 6.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $798,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,113,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,059,596. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,015 shares of company stock valued at $13,208,285 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in MongoDB by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

