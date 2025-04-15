Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 46,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.44.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $60.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $5,057,080.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. This trade represents a 54.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,528.71. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,316 shares of company stock worth $11,484,440. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

