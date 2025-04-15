Montag & Caldwell LLC Acquires 3,870 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,986 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.5% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $2,553,035,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 82,528.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,513 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $937,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,233 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,288,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $573,014,000 after purchasing an additional 730,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,009,000 after buying an additional 696,172 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America reduced their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.46.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $350.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.13. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

