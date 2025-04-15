Montag & Caldwell LLC Decreases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 42.9% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,208,000 after acquiring an additional 69,489 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,015 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 691.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,837 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 238,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,051,000 after acquiring an additional 53,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $130.63 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $145.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.65 and a 200-day moving average of $120.77.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

