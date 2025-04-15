Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $13.79 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.9% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $224.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.99. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

