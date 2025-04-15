Montag & Caldwell LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $236.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $247.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $22,590,921.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,973,188.84. This represents a 36.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $1,308,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,854.40. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,754 shares of company stock worth $29,397,793 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

