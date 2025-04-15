Montag & Caldwell LLC Makes New Investment in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

UMH Properties Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of ($126.74) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

