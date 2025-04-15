Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $4,498,000. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,845,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $426.43 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.98 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $429.72 and a 200-day moving average of $457.19.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

