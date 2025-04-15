Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd.
Movado Group has increased its dividend by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years.
Movado Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Movado Group Company Profile
Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.
