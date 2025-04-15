MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Short Interest Up 168.7% in March

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,800 shares, an increase of 168.7% from the March 15th total of 266,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.2 days.

MPC Container Ships ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPZZF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 5,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,946. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. MPC Container Ships ASA has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.41.

Get MPC Container Ships ASA alerts:

About MPC Container Ships ASA

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on small-to mid-size vessels that are chartered out on time-charter contracts to global and regional liner shipping companies serving intra-regional trade lanes. It operates a fleet of 59 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 126,943 twenty-foot equivalent units.

Receive News & Ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.