MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Short Interest Up 168.7% in March

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,800 shares, an increase of 168.7% from the March 15th total of 266,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.2 days.
MPC Container Ships ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MPZZF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 5,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,946. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. MPC Container Ships ASA has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.41.
About MPC Container Ships ASA
