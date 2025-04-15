Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,911,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,527 shares during the period. Mueller Water Products accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $65,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 468.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

MWA stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $28.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $457,552.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,464.53. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $275,294.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,376 shares in the company, valued at $182,408.48. This trade represents a 60.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

