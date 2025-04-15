Mural Oncology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MURA)

Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 27,546 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 15,731% compared to the average daily volume of 174 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Mural Oncology by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mural Oncology by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mural Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mural Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mural Oncology by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MURA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Mural Oncology from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mural Oncology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mural Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Mural Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mural Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Mural Oncology Stock Up 147.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MURA traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 247,403,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,492. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 5.28. Mural Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.74.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Mural Oncology Company Profile

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

See Also

