My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Update

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,400 shares, a growth of 4,211.3% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 97.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of My Size

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in My Size stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 1.03% of My Size as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

My Size Price Performance

MYSZ stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. My Size has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

About My Size

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.

Featured Articles

