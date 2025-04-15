Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,383,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.09% of Myers Industries worth $37,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $3,180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after buying an additional 167,894 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 187,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 94,129 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 464.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 60,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MYE opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.08. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $23.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 284.21%.

Myers Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Further Reading

