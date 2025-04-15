MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYRG. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MYR Group from $201.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG opened at $113.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $172.73. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average of $134.59.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

