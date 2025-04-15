MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.60.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYRG. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MYR Group from $201.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.
Shares of MYRG opened at $113.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $172.73. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average of $134.59.
MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.
