Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $58.10 and a 52 week high of $84.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. This trade represents a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,116 shares of company stock worth $1,434,818 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 34.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 48.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,524,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,325,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

