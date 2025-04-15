National Bank Financial Comments on Auto Prop Reit Q1 Earnings

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a report issued on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

Auto Prop Reit Price Performance

About Auto Prop Reit

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.