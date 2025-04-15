National Bank Financial Comments on Auto Prop Reit Q1 Earnings

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a report issued on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Auto Prop Reit Price Performance
About Auto Prop Reit
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Auto Prop Reit
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is BlackRock Signaling a Market Rally Despite New Tariffs?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Microsoft: A Blend of Growth and Value Amid Tariff Concerns
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 2 Healthcare Recession-Resistant Stocks Unaffected by Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.