National Bank Financial Downgrades Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) to Hold

National Bank Financial cut shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$37.96 and a 12-month high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

