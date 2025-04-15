National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:D Q1 Earnings

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

