National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:SRU Q1 Earnings

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report issued on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is BlackRock Signaling a Market Rally Despite New Tariffs?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Microsoft: A Blend of Growth and Value Amid Tariff Concerns
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 2 Healthcare Recession-Resistant Stocks Unaffected by Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.