National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:SRU Q1 Earnings

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report issued on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.