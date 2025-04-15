Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NATR opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $223.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.06. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after buying an additional 30,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

