Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Up 214.0% in March

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 214.0% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Neste Oyj stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.