Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Decreased by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $77,745,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $6,477,000. Promethos Capital LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Promethos Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $3,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.31.

Netflix stock opened at $931.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $398.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $958.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $887.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,583. This trade represents a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

