Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $1,140.00 at UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.31.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $50.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $982.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,069,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,016. Netflix has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $420.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $958.50 and a 200 day moving average of $887.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

