NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Short Interest Update

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEWTI opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17.

Get NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 alerts:

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

About NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.