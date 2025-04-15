NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2025

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEWTI opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

About NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028

(Get Free Report)

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.